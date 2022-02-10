Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,708 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 100.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 116,194 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

