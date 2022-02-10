Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,081. The firm has a market cap of $751.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

