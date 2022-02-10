Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Marcus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Marcus by 64.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MCS opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

