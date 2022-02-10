Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $864,000 Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.