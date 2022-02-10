Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.02 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.12.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

