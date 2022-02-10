Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,446,398 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.76.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

