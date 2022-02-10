Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.