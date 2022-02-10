Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 20,558 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after acquiring an additional 87,409 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.