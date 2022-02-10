Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,282 shares of company stock worth $25,546,792. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.