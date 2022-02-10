Arweave (AR) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $36.57 or 0.00083004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $133.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000204 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

