ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,603. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ASE Technology by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.