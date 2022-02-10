ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.
Shares of ASE Technology stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,603. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
