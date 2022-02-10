ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,335.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ASOMY stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

