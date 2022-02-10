Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ASPN opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $952.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.72.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

