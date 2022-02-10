Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.32 Million

Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $193.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.42 million to $199.70 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $745.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

AZPN traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. 292,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average is $144.03. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

