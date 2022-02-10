Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

