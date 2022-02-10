ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Up 13.6%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 232,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 80,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market cap of C$24.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10.
ATAC Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)
Read More
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.