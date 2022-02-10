ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Up 13.6%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 232,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 80,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$24.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10.

ATAC Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project consisting of 8,739 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

