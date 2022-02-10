Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post sales of $47.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $60.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.01. 744,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,876 shares of company stock worth $440,488 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 124,693 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

