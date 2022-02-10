Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AY. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.81. 8,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $42.72.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 102,729 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

