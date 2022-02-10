Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.02 million.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $17.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,472. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.18 and its 200-day moving average is $368.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

