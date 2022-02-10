Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

