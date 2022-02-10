Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $105.95. 43,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,002. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

