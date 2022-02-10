Atom Investors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

