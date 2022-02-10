Atom Investors LP Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of ARNA opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

