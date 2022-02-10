Atom Investors LP Invests $285,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,445,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. Finally, General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,378,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,781 shares of company stock worth $5,099,489.

STEM stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.