Atom Investors LP Invests $522,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

