Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

