Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $62,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $42,134,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $37,655,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $29,093,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $21,335,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

