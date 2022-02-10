AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.45. 7,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,860. The company has a market capitalization of $919.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.