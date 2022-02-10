Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 190,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 87,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20. The company has a market cap of C$123.30 million and a PE ratio of -15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.80.
Aurion Resources Company Profile (CVE:AU)
Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.
