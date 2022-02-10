Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.72. 48,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,257 shares of company stock worth $29,027,845. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.