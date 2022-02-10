Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,257 shares of company stock valued at $29,027,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

ADP stock opened at $211.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.