AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AVV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.47) to GBX 3,750 ($50.71) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

LON AVV opened at GBX 2,858 ($38.65) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,737 ($37.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,242 ($57.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a PE ratio of -230.16.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.