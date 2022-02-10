Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley increased their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $337.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 31,900.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

