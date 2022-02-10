Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

