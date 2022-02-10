Axa S.A. Acquires 294,045 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

