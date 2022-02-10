Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.83. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

