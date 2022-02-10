Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $30,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

ALLE opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.35. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

