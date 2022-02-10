Axa S.A. Has $21.20 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $21,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.