Axa S.A. Has $24.10 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,367,153. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $246.48 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day moving average of $262.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.