Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $1,779,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $12,233,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,119 shares of company stock worth $2,933,999. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

