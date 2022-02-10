Axa S.A. Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

