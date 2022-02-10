Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Up 7.2%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.78. 18,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 440,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

