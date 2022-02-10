Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.