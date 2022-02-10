Azbit 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. Azbit has a total market cap of $735,586.81 and approximately $41.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Azbit has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00104671 BTC.

About Azbit

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

