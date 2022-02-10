Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €3.10 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.56) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.75) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.26 ($4.90).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €7.75 ($8.91) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.62 and a 200-day moving average of €6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €4.58 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of €7.80 ($8.97). The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

