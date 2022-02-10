Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.
BCPC stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.
