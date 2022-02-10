Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

BCPC stock opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

