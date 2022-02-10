Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 666,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,562,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,157,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 94,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

