Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,325 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Callaway Golf worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.