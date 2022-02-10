Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,325 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Callaway Golf worth $24,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 39.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $75,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

