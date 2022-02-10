Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $27.29 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,289,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Paylocity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $219.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its 200 day moving average is $249.60. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

